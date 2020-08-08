Sections
Home / India News / Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra’, an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission, in New Delhi on Saturday.A...

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 17:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra’, an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission, in New Delhi on Saturday.

A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK) was first announced by the prime minister on April 10, 2017 on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Gandhiji’s Champaran ‘satyagraha’.

After taking a tour of the RSK, located near Raj Ghat, Modi will interact with 36 school students from Delhi, representing the 36 states and union territories, at the amphitheatre of the RSK, adhering to social distancing protocols, an official statement said. This will be followed by his address.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Provide financial assistance to flood-hit farmers: Congress to UP govt
Aug 08, 2020 17:17 IST
In defence of India’s original values
Aug 08, 2020 17:31 IST
Uttarakhand forest officials rescue very rare Red Coral Kukri snake
Aug 08, 2020 17:17 IST
Bollywood adding to the anxiety cloud?
Aug 08, 2020 17:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.