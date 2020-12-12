Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address FICCI’s 93rd AGM, Annual Convention

Sections
The convention is being held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the theme of this year’s convention is “Inspired India”.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 08:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at FICCI’s (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Convention on December 12 at 11 am via video conferencing. The convention is being held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic on December 11, 12 and 14, 2020. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the virtual FICCI Annual Expo 2020 which will provide an opportunity to exhibitors from across the globe to showcase their products and advance their business prospects.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the theme of this year’s convention is “Inspired India”.

Over 10,000 delegates from across the world will participate in the three-day virtual meeting which will also see the participation of several ministers, bureaucrats, captains of industry, diplomats, international experts, and other leading luminaries.

Union ministers likely to address the conference include union home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, minister of micro, small and medium enterprises Nitin Gadkari, minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, minister of external affairs S Jaishankar and minister of law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad.



Finance commission chairman NK Singh and NITI aayog chairman Amitabh Kant will also address the FICCI AGM.

Industry leaders like Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella; former chairman, Alphabet, Eric Schmidt; Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran are also expected to address the meeting.

The convention will witness various stakeholders deliberating on the dynamics of the post pandemic world, implications of Covid-19 on the economy, reforms being undertaken by the government and the way forward for the Indian economy.

Uday Shankar, the president of Walt Disney Company for Asia Pacific and the chairman of Star and Disney India will succeed joint MD of Apollo Hospitals Sangita Reddy as the FICCI president in the AGM.

