Home / India News / Prime suspect in murder of 8-year-old dies by suicide within hours of recovery of boy’s body

Prime suspect in murder of 8-year-old dies by suicide within hours of recovery of boy’s body

Police were trying to nab the accused as he was a prime suspect in the murder of the boy but in the evening his body was found hanging from a tree branch in the nearby village, said the SP.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 01:39 IST

By Shruti Tomar, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Ujjain police recovered the body of the boy, who went missing on Monday evening, from the room of the man who died by suicide later. (Image used for representation). (HT FILE PHOTO.)

A man suspected to be involved in the murder of an 8-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Ujjain, 190 km west of Bhopal, on Tuesday, police said.

Ujjain police recovered the body of the boy, who went missing on Monday evening, from the room of the man who died by suicide later. His body was found hanging from a tree branch in Ambodiya village of the district on Tuesday morning, police said.

He used to live as a tenant in a portion of the boy’s house in Shakti Nagar locality of Ujjain. The deceased didn’t belong to the locality where he lived as a tenant and the village where he died. He came from another town of the district, according to the police.

Ujjain, superintendent of police, Satyendra Shukla said, “Kanha Prajapati, 8, son of Mukesh Prajapati, a resident of Shakti Nagar locality went missing on Monday evening. When the parents and relatives’ extensive search for the boy yielded no results the whole night Mukesh informed Nilganga police station about his missing son. The suspect accompanied Mukesh in the latter’s frantic search for his son.”



“On Tuesday morning, police inquired about a locked room in Mukesh’s house. He informed the police team that the room was rented out to a resident of a town of the district aged between 30 and 35. When the police team opened the room it recovered the body of the boy Kanha covered with a mattress. The body of the boy had bruises and marks and he was killed with a sharp-edged weapon. When police inquired about the man living as a tenant in the room he was found missing,” said the SP.

Police were trying to nab the accused as he was a prime suspect in the murder of the boy but in the evening his body was found hanging from a tree branch in the nearby village, said the SP.

“The suspect was a habitual drunkard. As of now, we didn’t find any motive behind the murder of the boy.Police is investigating the matter,” the police officer said.

(With inputs from Anand Nigam from Ujjain)

