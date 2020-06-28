Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Prior appointments, hygiene guidelines must as salons, parlours reopen in Maharashtra today

Prior appointments, hygiene guidelines must as salons, parlours reopen in Maharashtra today

Barbershops, salons, and beauty parlours in Maharashtra have been mandated to entertain customers with prior appointments and putting up the notice describing the rules prominently in the premises.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 07:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Salon employees wear PPE kits to attend customers at salon in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo )

Barbershops, salons and beauty parlours will reopen in Maharashtra on Sunday after more than three months of shutdown as the state government allowed them to function under the fourth phase of its Mission Begin Again.

An order issued late on Thursday stated that the barbershops, salons and beauty parlours in 19 municipal corporations earmarked as red zones, will open from Sunday.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

India’s worst-hit state has reported 152,765 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 7,106 people have died so far.

The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown till June 30 and issued directives to ease restrictions under Mission Begin Again.



Here’s what you will have to keep in mind:

* Barbershops, salons, and beauty parlours have been mandated to entertain customers with prior appointments and putting up the notice describing the rules prominently in the premises.

* As per the guidelines, the establishments can carry out select services like haircut, hair dyeing, waxing, threading, among others, excluding skin-related services.

* The state government has also made it mandatory for employees to wear protective gear such as gloves, aprons and masks.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

* All workstations must be sanitised after every service and all common areas and floors must be sanitised after every two hours.

* The guidelines suggest salon owners must use disposal towels and napkins for customers.

* Sterilisation and sanitisation of non-disposable items every time has also been made compulsory.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Police says investigating ‘from every angle’
Jun 28, 2020 09:09 IST
Two killed in Wal-Mart shooting: Report
Jun 28, 2020 09:08 IST
Kareena Kapoor reacts to death of Tamil Nadu’s P Jayaraj and J Fennix
Jun 28, 2020 09:11 IST
After locust swarms seen in Delhi, neem leaves and firecrackers to chase pests
Jun 28, 2020 09:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.