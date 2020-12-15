Sections
Prisoner kills inmate over pet dog, three missing puppies in Uttarakhand’s open jail

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 11:01 IST

By Mohan Rajput, Hindustan Times Rudrapur

Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A prisoner has been arrested by Sitarganj police in Udham Singh Nagar district for killing another inmate following a fight over a pet dog and its three missing puppies in Uttarakhand’s Sitarganj open jail.

The jail authorities were informed by Jeetu Ram that Jeevan Singh was lying unconscious with injury marks on his body. Investigation revealed that Ram himself was responsible for Singh’s death.

Salahudin Khan, Sitarganj police station in-charge, said both the men were serving life terms in the Sitarganj open jail. “They were neighbours and both were fond of dogs. Singh’s pet female dog had given birth to three puppies. When they went missing suddenly, he suspected Ram’s hand in their disappearance and this led to a fight between the two,”said Khan.

Also read | Supreme Court reopens murder case against BJP MLA, says UP probe ‘sham’



Later, Ram allegedly barged into Singh’s hut and hit him with an iron rod on his head, killing him, said Khan. Then he informed the jail authorities that Singh, 45, was lying unconscious in his hut with injuries on his body. The jail authorities rushed Singh to a government hospital in Sitarganj where doctors declared him brought dead, said the police.



The next day, jailer Jayant Pangtey lodged an FIR against unnamed accused under IPC section 302 (murder) in Sitarganj police station. “Following an investigation, police solved the case and arrested Ram on Monday evening,” said Khan.

Prisoners serving life terms are housed in an open jail after periodic evaluation of their good behaviour in the jail. Such prisoners work in agriculture fields and live in huts provided by the jail administration.

“Ram has confessed that after their fight, he feared that Singh would murder him so he decided to get to him first. We have recovered the iron rod used in the crime. Ram will be produced in the court after his medical check-up,” said Khan.

