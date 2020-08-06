Prisoners being provided non-veg food, sweets on demand:Jail authorities inform HC

Mumbai. Maharashtra jail authorities on Tuesday informed the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) that non-vegetarian food items and sweets are being supplied to prisoners in the state on demand.

Assistant public prosecutor SB Narwade informed the two-member bench, comprising Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Shrikant Kulkarni, that mutton, chicken and egg preparations and sweets such as bundi, laddu are being made available to inmates on demand.

Narwade said the inmates are allowed to purchase non-vegetarian food items and sweets from their earnings to a maximum limit of Rs 4,500 per month, but an advanced order for the edible stuff needed to be placed since they are bought from outside the jail and correctional home facilities.

The prosecutor was responding to a petition filed by Balaji Shendge, an inmate of Aurangabad Central Jail, who had complained about a lack of quality food for inmates.

He had prayed for directions to the jail authorities to provide quality food to prisoners in line with the Maharashtra Prison (Diet for Prisoners) Rules, 1970.

He had urged the court to direct the jail authorities to start “wet canteens”, as contemplated under the November 2019 circular issued by the prison department, for making available non-vegetarian food and sweets to inmates.

Noticing that the “on-demand” supply of non-vegetarian food and sweets to prisoners was sufficient compliance of the provisions of the Maharashtra Prison (Diet for Prisoners) Rules, 1970, HC disposed of the petition in view of the prosecutor’s statement.

The bench has, however, granted Shendge the liberty to raise his grievances, if any, before the committee of the district judge and the collector.