Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Private doctors in Uttarakhand to shut OPDs on Dec 11 to protest ayurveds performing surgery

Private doctors in Uttarakhand to shut OPDs on Dec 11 to protest ayurveds performing surgery

The IMA said it is not against AYUSH medicine but against the mixing of two different kinds of treatments.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 20:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Doctors affiliated to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for the closure of out-patient departments in private hospitals in Uttarakhand on December 11. (Representational image/HT PHOTO)

The Uttarakhand chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for the closure of out-patient departments in private hospitals on December 11, in protest against the Centre’s recent decision to allow a certain section of Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries.

Officials from IMA Uttarakhand alleged that the move would endanger the lives of patients as there can be different side-effects of Ayurveda and allopathy being mixed.

Dr DD Choudhury, national vice-president and state secretary of IMA said, “It is not that we do not want AYUSH medicine to flourish in the country, but we are against the mixing of two different kinds of treatments.”

“Protesting against this move, over 2000 doctors from Uttarakhand will keep OPDs shut from 6 am to 6 pm on December 11. The courts in the country say that those practicing modern medicine cannot practice Ayurveda, then why is it not the same vice-versa. Using Ayurvedic medicines during modern medicine treatment can become fatal for the patient, and who would be responsible then?” Dr Choudhury asked.

The medical body will also hold a symbolic silent protest at different areas across the state on Tuesday in line with Covid-19 protocol.

As per a notification, Central Council of Indian Medicines has mandated that ayurvedic post graduation in Shalyathanthra and Shalakyathanthra are to undergo training to independently perform 58 procedures that include general surgery, urology, surgical gastroenterology, ENT, ophthalmology and dental medicine, among others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra Covid-19 vaccines -government official
Dec 07, 2020 21:12 IST
Air India allows for a free date change on tickets if passengers miss flights due to Bharat Bandh
Dec 07, 2020 21:12 IST
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
Dec 07, 2020 20:46 IST
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
Dec 07, 2020 20:13 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi records 1,674 new coronavirus cases, daily positivity rate drops 3.15% and all the latest news
Dec 07, 2020 21:16 IST
Air India allows for a free date change on tickets if passengers miss flights due to Bharat Bandh
Dec 07, 2020 21:12 IST
Pune reports 458 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours
Dec 07, 2020 21:11 IST
India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra Covid-19 vaccines -government official
Dec 07, 2020 21:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.