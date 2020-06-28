Sections
Private hospitals can’t deny treating Covid-19 patients, those with symptoms in Karnataka

If any private hospital refuses to treat Covid-19 patients or those with related symptoms will face punishment under sections of Disaster Management Act 2005, the Karnataka government has said.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 10:41 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Bengaluru

Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa took part in the launch of improving economic dynamism and accelerating MSME growth report by game national task force. (ANI File Photo )

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order, directing private hospitals not to deny treatment to patients with coronavirus and Covid-19 like symptoms.

“Non-compliance of this order will attract punishment under sections of Disaster Management Act 2005,” an order read.

Meanwhile, people coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in Karnataka, the state government said.

People coming from other states will need to undergo 14-day home quarantine.



