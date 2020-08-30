‘Private hospitals to spare 50% beds for Covid-19 patients if needed’: UP govt

Sections
The fee to be taken is also prescribed and coordination for the bed requirement will be done at the district level by the administration and the health department, the order said.

Private hospitals will have to spare 50 percent of their beds for Covid-19 patients and provide treatment at the rates prescribed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in case the available Level 2 and Level 3 beds in any district fall short of the requirement for coronavirus infection patients, stated an order issued by a state government official.

The order issued on Saturday by special secretary, UP government, stated that a shortfall may arise as the positivity rate was high in some districts. Some districts have a 5 percent positivity rate while in some others it is up to 10 percent.

Private hospitals have been divided into two different categories. Rates for National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) - accredited hospitals and those not accredited have already been fixed. The new order is in addition to this.



Currently, not all beds at private hospitals are being utilised as the number of (non-Covid-19) patients there are fewer. On the other hand, there is a shortage of beds for critical care. Hence, it will be binding on private hospitals to provide 50 percent beds at the Ayushman Bharat scheme rates, the order said.

The rates announced earlier in July for private hospitals admitting Covid-19 patients varied from Rs 8,000 to Rs 18,000 per day, depending upon facilities and category of cities.

