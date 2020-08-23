Private school ousts 120 students over fee

New Delhi: Around 120 students of KR Mangalam World School in Greater Kailash II have been served with termination notices over “deliberate and persistent non-payment of fee and arrears of fee”, school officials said.

While the school maintains that around 120 students have been served with the termination notices, the school’s parents’ association said the number is 137. A group of parents and the school have been involved in a court case over increased fee since May 2019.

As per a Delhi high court order dated July 21 in the matter, parents were directed to deposit the fee and arrears within 28 days, the school said. In a copy of the termination notice sent to the parents, the school said, “Almost six months have passed since the date of the first order dated February 19 whereby you were directed to pay the fees as per the current rates, but you have not cared to clear the same. It is a classic example of your seeking to misuse the present pandemic situation, wherein you deserve none of its benefits and have not been affected by it at all.”

A parent, whose children’s names have been struck off from the school rolls, said, “Parents are willing to pay the fee (old) but they have missed the deadline due to various reasons and they can be given a grace period of a few days instead of just striking off their child’s name.”

“The school has only allowed payment through demand drafts or cheques which further limits the option for parents. We were allowed to pay through PayTM but that shows the hiked fee and not the old fee,” he added

School principal Sangeeta Arora said, “Names of defaulters, who have been avoiding payment of school fee despite the honourable high court’s directions in February 2020, March 2020 (twice) and July 2020, have been struck off in accordance with the Delhi School Education Rules.”

In an email to the Directorate of Education on Saturday, the parents’ association said many students had their examinations from Monday and requested that the termination notices be withdrawn.

“We are examining the matter and have asked the school not to expel the students and postpone the exams for at least 15 days. Within a day or two, we will come out with a solution to the matter,” said director, education, Udit Prakash Rai.

Kamal Gupta, counsel for the school in the matter, said, “A small group of parents, despite repeated requests and reminders and court orders, did not pay the school fee for the entire last year 2019-20 and did not pay towards even tuition for the last five months from April 2020 till date. This is in defiance and non-compliance of the orders passed by the high court.”