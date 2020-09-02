Sections
Private trains to start trips in 2023-24 fiscal

Indian Railways plans to introduce private trains on its network in phases, with the first dozen due to start running in the 2023-24 financial year and all 151 by 2027, officials aware of the plan said on condition of anonymity.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 02:22 IST

By Anisha Dutta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

According to the railway ministry’s projections, the transporter will select the companies that will run the private trains by April 2021; the first 12 are expected to start plying by 2023-24, followed by 45 more in FY 2024-25, the next 50 in FY 2025-26 and 44 by 2026-27. (AP file photo)

According to the railway ministry’s projections, the transporter will select the companies that will run the private trains by April 2021; the first 12 are expected to start plying by 2023-24, followed by 45 more in FY 2024-25, the next 50 in FY 2025-26 and 44 by 2026-27.

“It may be noted that private trains are slated to run from March 2023 only. Tenders will be finalised by March 2021 and Trains will operate from March 2023,” the railway ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The railway ministry on July 1 began the formal process of allowing private trains on 109 routes — a process that aims to, for the first time, to open up one of the government’s most prominent enterprises that has in recent decades been outpaced by the demands of a rapidly growing economy.



The trains will be designed to run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

