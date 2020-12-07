Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP government over unpaid dues of UP sugarcane farmers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the BJP government over unpaid dues to sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh.

“The BJP government has Rs 20,000 crores to build a new Parliament corridor, Rs 16,000 crores to buy a special plane for PM. However, it has no money to pay Rs 14,000 crores dues to the sugarcane farmers of UP. The price of sugarcane has not increased since 2017. This government only thinks about billionaires,” Vadra tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to weaken farmers by destroying the minimum support price system.

“The Prime Minister wants to weaken farmers by destroying the minimum support price system. Every decision of the Prime Minister is intended to bring profits to the capitalists. Farmers have now understood this conspiracy,” Congress tweeted.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.