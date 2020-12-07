Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP government over unpaid dues of UP sugarcane farmers

Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP government over unpaid dues of UP sugarcane farmers

Congress party has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to weaken farmers by destroying the minimum support price system.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 12:48 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI Photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the BJP government over unpaid dues to sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh.

“The BJP government has Rs 20,000 crores to build a new Parliament corridor, Rs 16,000 crores to buy a special plane for PM. However, it has no money to pay Rs 14,000 crores dues to the sugarcane farmers of UP. The price of sugarcane has not increased since 2017. This government only thinks about billionaires,” Vadra tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to weaken farmers by destroying the minimum support price system.

“The Prime Minister wants to weaken farmers by destroying the minimum support price system. Every decision of the Prime Minister is intended to bring profits to the capitalists. Farmers have now understood this conspiracy,” Congress tweeted.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna outside home; over hundred SP workers held
Dec 07, 2020 13:32 IST
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Dec 07, 2020 13:44 IST
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
Dec 07, 2020 11:13 IST
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
Dec 07, 2020 12:17 IST

latest news

Gaganyaan likely to be delayed by a year due to Covid-19
Dec 07, 2020 13:45 IST
Anupam Kher’s new book will help those who are ‘bogged down by pandemic’
Dec 07, 2020 13:43 IST
Study reveals sweetened beverages affect cardio-metabolic health
Dec 07, 2020 13:46 IST
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Dec 07, 2020 13:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.