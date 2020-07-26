Priyanka Gandhi invites BJP MP Anil Baluni for tea before vacating bunglow: Report

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is learnt to have zeroed in on a house in Delhi and will be shifting there soon. (File photo)

Ahead of the August 1 deadline for vacating her government bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday sent an invitation for tea to BJP leader Anil Baluni, who has been allotted the house, sources said.

It is learnt that the invite has been sent to the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, seeking his convenience and confirmation.

When reached out for comments, Baluni did not respond to calls.

Priyanka Gandhi is in the process of vacating the 35, Lodhi Estate house, after the Ministry of Urban Development issued her a notice on July 1 asking her to vacate the bunglow before August 1 as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.

She is learnt to have zeroed in on a house in Delhi and will be shifting there soon.

She has, however, moved some of her belongings to a penthouse in an upscale residential society in Gurgaon’s Sector 42, but will not be living there, sources said.

They said the Gurgaon’s house is only being occasionally used by her children and she will be located in central Delhi only.