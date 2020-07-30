Sections
Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone

Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone

Priyanka Gandhi was allotted the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow in New Delhi in 1997. The government cancelled the allotment this year after her SPG cover was removed.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 14:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI File )

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has vacated the bungalow allotted to her by the central government in New Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone, news agency ANI reported.

The Congress general secretary had earlier this month cleared her pending dues after the government announced it has cancelled the accommodation at 35, Lodhi Estate. The government order had said that Gandhi is no longer protected by the Special Protection Group (SPG) and hence not eligible anymore.

The directorate of estate department of the ministry of housing and urban affairs had issued a notice to her on July 1 to vacate her house within a month.

“Any stay beyond 01.08.2020 will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules,” the department had said in its order.



Days later, the same bungalow was allotted to BJP MP and party spokesperson Anil Baluni.

According to the current norms, there are no provisions for allotment or retention of government accommodation to those with Z+ security unless exceptions are made based on recommendations given by the home ministry.

The allotment of central government bungalows is done through the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Act under the administrative control of the directorate of estates.

Priyanka Gandhi was allotted the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow in New Delhi in 1997.

News reports quoted some Congress leaders as saying that she is now expected to shift to her relative’s house ‘Kaul Niwas’ in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow.

It is being called her political base camp as Gandhi is expected to spend most of her time in UP in the coming days in view of Assembly elections in the state in 2022.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vaping, e-cigarettes linked with cardiovascular disease
Jul 30, 2020 15:08 IST
Gymnastics Australia asks human rights group to probe abuse
Jul 30, 2020 15:08 IST
Kajol’s throwback pic is about avoiding a handshake amid Covid-19 crisis
Jul 30, 2020 15:08 IST
Ibrahimovic likens himself to Benjamin Button after two-goal performance
Jul 30, 2020 15:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.