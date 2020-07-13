Priyanka slams UP govt over rising Covid-19 cases, says ‘no logic behind weekend baby pack of lockdown’

Sections
Gandhi also listed out the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh in the last three days.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 16:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. The Congress general secretary questioned the logic behind the 55-hour-long lockdown in the state which came to an end today at 5 am. Gandhi described it as the weekend “baby pack” of the lockdown.

“No one has understood the logic of the weekend lockdown and efforts are on to hide failures,” she tweeted.

She also listed out the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh in the last three days.

Uttar Pradesh was under a strict lockdown over the weekend keeping in view the rise in coronavirus cases in the state. The lockdown kicked off from 10 pm on Friday and remained in place till 5 am today. The Yogi Adityanath government, however, described it as an imposition of curbs on certain activities to keep the spread of virus under check. Barring essential services, everything else was shut across the state.



Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued unlock guidelines for the state and announced that all markets will be allowed to remain open from Monday to Friday while the sanitisation process will be carried out over the weekends. The chief minister also directed the administration to be alert to the Covid-19 situation in Kanpur, Varanasi, Baliya, Kushinagar and Deoria.

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 36,476 coronavirus cases till date of which 23,334 patients have recovered. The state Covid-19 death toll stands at 934.

