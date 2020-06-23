Priyanka refuses to budge after UP govt sends notice, says ‘situation in Agra worse than Delhi, Mumbai’

Priyanka Gandhi in her tweet on Monday alleged that 28 deaths of Covid-19 patients have occurred within 48 hours in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. (@priyankagandhi/Twitter)

District Magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N Singh, has served notice to Congress general secretary, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi for allegedly citing wrong figures of death due to coronavirus in Agra. DM Agra has alleged that Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet stating 28 Covid-19 deaths within 48 hours in Agra is wrong and has caused confusion, triggering a wave of fear.

Gandhi, however, took to Twitter again on Tuesday and reiterated that the district recorded 28 deaths in the last 48 hours. She added that the situation in Agra is even worse than Delhi and Mumbai.

The DM has sought denial of the wrong facts mentioned by Priyanka Gandhi within 24 hours.

Priyanka Gandhi in her tweet on Monday alleged that 28 deaths of Covid-19 patients have occurred within 48 hours in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. She had targeted the Uttar Pradesh government for its ‘No Test- No Corona’ policy and had blamed the state government for hiding “true facts”.

On Monday, Agra DM, in his tweet, denied the contents which Priyanka Gandhi claimed in her tweet and described them to be untrue. On Tuesday, Singh sent a notice to Congress national secretary.

“The tweet by congress national general secretary prima facie gives an impression that 28 deaths occurred in Agra within 48 hours. Such false tweet demoralises the Covid warriors and fighters when whole nation is fighting to stop the spread of Covid-19. Such false tweet has created a wave of fear and casts wrong impression amongst masses,” stated DM Agra in his notice.

“The correct facts are that in last 109 days, there have been 1,139 Covid-19 positive cases found in Agra and 79 Covid-19 patients died in this duration. It is totally wrong to allege that 28 deaths have occurred in 48 hours in Agra,” he further added.

DM Singh has called upon Priyanka Gandhi to issue a denial of her statement within 24 hours so that no confusion prevails in mindset of common men and the moral of Corona fighters and warriors is not affected.