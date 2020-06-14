‘Probe in J&K corruption’: JP Nadda says graft had stalled region’s development

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said an investigation will be conducted against those who had blocked the development of Jammu and Kashmir before the special status granted to the region was repealed through abrogation of Article 370 and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two union territories deepening central control over the region.

Nadda made the statement while listing the achievements of the BJP-led central government’s second term in its first year of rule through a videolink address to the people of Karnataka under BJP’s Jan Sanvad campaign launched to mark the occasion.

‘’106 laws including Pocso and Prevention of Corruption Act were not applicable in J&K prior to the abrogation of Article 370. After it has been removed, J&K has been mainstreamed and now there will be an investigation on the corruption in the state that stopped its development,’’ Nadda was quoted as saying by a tweet from BJP’s official account.

The BJP has consistently in the past blamed a “few families” for obstructing development of Kashmir for their vested interests.

Nadda also said that contrary to the claims made by Jammu and Kashmir politicians like former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, the region was happy with the decision to do away with Article 370.

“Mehbooba Mufti had said that rivers of blood will flow if Article 370 is abrogated. Not a single drop of blood was shed. We are happy that Jammu & Kashmir became an integral part of India but people of J&K are happier than us with the move,” Nadda was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Centre had abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state through a presidential order and a parliamentary resolution passed in August last year, followed by a security clampdown in the newly carved Union Territory in apprehension of trouble on the ground instigated by Pakistan.

Several leaders were detained and a communication blockade was enforced in the region which has been eased gradually since then along with the release of most of the detained political leadership.

Earlier today, defence minister Rajnath Singh told the people of Jammu that the centre was committed to developing Jammu and Kashmir to such an extent that it leads to people in Pak occupied Kashmir raising demands to stay with India and not Pakistan. He also described Article 370 as a stain that had been done away with the blink of an eyelid by his party led government.

Article 370 an old stain, done away in a blink of an eye: Rajnath Singh

“In the next five years, J&K’s image will undergo a sea change and the people of PoJK will be envious of it. And, wait for some time, PoJK will demand to be with India and not with Pakistan. The day it happens, our unanimous resolution of the Parliament will also be fulfilled,” Rajnath had said.