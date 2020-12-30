Probe on into criminal past of Dawood’s aide Majeed’s Jamshedpur accomplice

Police have intensified investigation into the criminal antecedents of fugitive underworld don and terror supporter Dawood Ibrahim and gangster Abu Salem’s close aide Abdul Majeed Kutty’s Jamshedpur linkman Md Inam Ali.

This comes after it came to fore that all of Majeed’s documents were made at latter’s Telco Barinagar-based residence and his two brothers were in jail on charges of murder, the police said on Wednesday.

Abdul Majeed Kutty, wanted along with Dawood and Abu Salem in serial bomb blast plot in Maharashtra and Gujarat on 1997 Republic Day and in connection to the smuggling of 4 kilograms of RDX explosives, 117 Pakistan-made and 13 Chinese-made pistols, 113 magazines, 750 cartridges and 10 detonators, was arrested by Gujarat ATS team led by DSP KK Patel and Mango police in Jharkhand on late Saturday night.

“Inam Ali is being interrogated and has revealed that he had met Abdul Majeed Kutty in Dubai and Malaysia. He has, however, denied having any knowledge of Majeed’s criminal past. He is very much under our radar and it has also come to fore that his brothers had been jailed on murder charges. His criminal antecedents are also being investigated,” Dr M Tamil Vanan, Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police (SSP), said on Wednesday.

Police were also launching random checking of passports of which police verification was done manually till 2018 as Majeed’s passport in his fake name of Md Kamal was made from Patna in 2017 on the address of Inam’s residence at Telco Barinagar. Digital police verification of passports started after 2018. Inam met Kutty in Dubai for the first time in 1999 and again in Malaysia in 2007.

A police team, led by Mango PS OC Vinay Kumar and Telco PS OC Akhileshwar Mandal, picked up Inam Ali, who is a Tata Motors employee, on Tuesday and interrogated him for over six hours during which he admitted that Majeed’s fake passport in the name of Md Kamal was made in Patna on the address of his Barinagar house in Jamshedpur in 2000. Majeed’s Aadhaar, PAN and other documents were also made on this address.

Investigation has also found that trainee ASI Mahba Minz had given clean chit to Majeed in his report stating that Abdul Majeed alias Md Kamal was living at his grandfather Md Ashiq Ali’s Barinagar residence from childhood and had gone away for 10 years for work. The report, signed by Telco PS OC Akhileshwar Mandal on June 21, 2019, also stated that there was no criminal case against Majeed. His passport was renewed on the basis of this report from Ranchi.

The case took a curious turn after a probe found that Ashiq Ali is Inam Ali’s father who was murdered by Salim, brother of Telco Urdu School principal over a dispute in 2000. Soon after, Inam Ali’s elder brother Irshad Ali alias Butto murdered the principal of Telco Urdu School. Both Salim and Irshad were in jail for these two murders and later came out after a mutual compromise was done.

Inam’s younger brother Nijam Ali alias Chota Nijam too was in jail on murder charges and has many cases pending against him while his friend Bara Nijam was killed in a police encounter in 2007. Inam’s family originally hailed from Pratapur in Siwan district of Bihar. Inam’s fourth brother Kamruddin alias Karfu works as a safety officer in Qatar while their youngest brother Asif Ali is a civil contractor for the past 7-8 years.