Probe on jail event glorifying Asaram to be completed in 2-3 days: Official

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 16:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Shahjahanpur Uttar Pradesh

Asaram was convicted in April 2018 of raping a Shahjahanpur girl at his ashram near Jodhpur in 2013. He was arrested by the Jodhpur Police on August 31 that year and has been in jail since then. (PTI/For Representative Purposes Only)

The investigation into allegations that followers of self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving a sentence for rape, visited the district jail here and distributed blankets will be completed in two to three days, Deputy Inspector General (Jails) R N Pandey has said.

Pandey visited the Shahjahanpur district jail in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and investigated the matter in detail for over seven hours, besides recording statements of jail officials.

“Statements of Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar, Jailor Rajesh Kumar and others were recorded. Documentary evidence such as books and pamphlets distributed by the followers of Asaram were also collected,” Pandey said on Friday.

The jail gatekeeper, warden and some inmates were also questioned, he said, adding that he would complete the probe in two to three days and hand over the report to the Director General (Jails).



According to reports, Asaram’s two followers had come from Lucknow, distributed blankets and held a prayer meeting in which Asaram’s photograph was placed on Monday.

The probe was ordered after photos of the programme went viral on social media.

Asaram was convicted in April 2018 of raping a Shahjahanpur girl at his ashram near Jodhpur in 2013. He was arrested by the Jodhpur Police on August 31 that year and has been in jail since then.

The girl’s father alleged on Tuesday that Asaram was “glorified” at a “satsang” (prayer meeting) held in the prison.

