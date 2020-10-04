Sections
Home / India News / Probe ordered after Noida policeman grabs Priyanka Gandhi’s kurta during protest

Probe ordered after Noida policeman grabs Priyanka Gandhi’s kurta during protest

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Noida

Tweeting this picture, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked if there is no female police officer in Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government. (rautsanjay61/ Twitter)

Noida police has ordered a probe after a photo went viral on social media in which a male police personnel is seen grabbing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s kurta during a protest at DND Flyway on Saturday afternoon. The incident took place when the Congress party workers tried to follow former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to cross the DND Flyway at 4 pm and police lathi-charged the supporters to disperse them.

Vadra had got down from her car and tried to shield the party workers. In the melee, a male police personnel in uniform, wearing a blue helmet, was seen grabbing Vadra by her kurta. People on social media criticised the Noida police’s handling of the protest and its behaviour towards a woman.

Noida police on Sunday took suo motu cognizance of the matter after and launched a probe.



“Noida police profoundly regrets the incident while handling an unruly crowd at DND Flyway. The DCP Headquarter Noida has taken suo motu cognizance of it and ordered an inquiry to be conducted by a senior lady officer. We, Noida Police, are committed to ensure safety and dignity of women,” Noida police said in a tweet.

Nitin Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police, headquarters said that a probe has been ordered but refused to share details. He said that the matter will be investigated by the DCP (women safety) Vrinda Shukla. Meanwhile, Shukla did not take the calls or reply to messages for a comment.

On Thursday, Amrita Dhawan, chief of Delhi Mahila Congress, alleged that a woman police personnel tore her clothes during the protest at Yamuna Expressway when the Gandhi siblings were going to meet the kin of Hathras gang-rape victim. Noida police had denied the allegation.

Noida Sector 20 police has registered a case against 502 Congress party workers for protest at DND Flyway on Saturday.

