Probing financial links between Bhim Army and PFI, says ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it is investigating “financial links” between the PFI and Bhim Army and it is set to intensify its money laundering probe to investigate allegations of illegal funds being used to “fuel” anti-CAA protests.

The agency, officials sources said, will initiate a fresh round of questioning of the suspects.

They said the agency has unearthed some mobile phone communication between some senior office bearers of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, and it will seek clarifications from them.

“The ED is investigating financial links between PFI and Bhim Army on the basis of credible evidence recovered from senior PFI officials,” the agency tweeted.

The tweet was in response to a news report that said the ED has found “no links” between the Bhim Army and the PFI.

While the PFI has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, the Bhim Army said it was ready for all kinds of probe.

“We are ready for every kind of investigation, you (ED) should investigate and if no link is found then you should publicly apologise for spreading false propaganda,” All India Bahujan Coordination Committee and Bhim Army coordinator Kush Ambedkarwadi said.

The central probe agency is also expected to question some other linked people in this case which it is probing under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).