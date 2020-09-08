Sushant Singh Rajput death: Procedure to arrest Rhea Chakraborty underway, says NCB

Rhea Chakraborty reached NCB office from her residence at Juhu tara road in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, September 6, 2020. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday said that process to arrest Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is currently underway.

“The procedure to arrest Rhea Chakraborty is underway,” said deputy director of NCB, KPS Malhotra. The agency said she is being arrested after three days of questioning.

Chakraborty was being questioned over drug abuse case in connection with the death of Rajput on June 14. The NCB had questioned Chakraborty for about eight hours on Monday and six hours on Sunday.

The NCB arrested the three men in this case last week. Chakraborty’s family and lawyer had said that they anticipate her arrest after Showik was taken into custody.

The agency had earlier said that it had obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly procured by these people.

Chakraborty’s father Indrajit had issued an emotional statement after his son’s arrest. “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter,” Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (retd) had said in the statement.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death.

Chakraborty was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI that are probing different angles surrounding Rajput’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy had indicated that he died by suicide. His father, however, filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of driving his son to suicide and misappropriating his money. Chakraborty has denied the allegations on several occasions.