Producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife arrested in home raid by anti-drugs agency

Zonal director Sameer Wankhede of the NCB confirmed the arrest of Shabana Saeed, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 21:09 IST

By Manish K Pathak, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Four people were arrested by the NCB in raids. (Photo: NCB Facebook)

Bollywood film producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife was arrested on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after 10 grams of marijuana was found at their home in Mumbai during raids, said officials.

Three more people were arrested in raids and are suspected to be drug peddlers and suppliers.

In the operation, the NCB seized a total drug of 727.1 gram of Ganja, 74.1 gram charas and 95.1 gram MD (Commercial Quantity) along with cash Rs. 3,58,610 cash from the peddlers and suppliers.

Zonal director Sameer Wankhede of the NCB confirmed the arrest of Shabana Saeed, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala.



“The operation is still going on hence the names of the other three suppliers cannot be revealed at this stage. We have seized commercial quantities of drugs from their possession in the entire operation” said Wankhede.

Following a tip-off, the NCB first arrested Andheri resident Wahid Abdul Kadir Shaikh alias Sultan Mirza from Andheri (west). During interrogation he revealed the name of Saeed whom he had supplied marijuana. Shaikh is in the drug supply from several years and is known as Sultan Mirza in the drug supply chain, said NCB officials.

A NCB team immediately reached Saeed’s residence situated on Gulmohar cross road number 5, JVPD scheme, Juhu. The search was conducted in presence of two independent witnesses and 10 gram of marijuana was recovered which was procured from Shaikh. The notice was issued under section 67 of the NDPS act and she was arrested after recording her statement, said an NCB official.

Apart from Saeed and Shaikh, the NCB arrested three more drug suppliers in the operation and their questioning is underway to get more information.

Firoz Nadiadwala has produced several Bollywood films like Welcome, Phir Hera Pheri, Aarakshan, Deewane Huye Pagal, Kartoosh, among others.

