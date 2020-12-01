Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Prof Emeritus Vishwa Nath Datta dead at 94

Prof Emeritus Vishwa Nath Datta dead at 94

Datta was a visiting professor to a number of universities including Moscow, Leningrad, and Berlin, and Resident Fellow of Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 02:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vishwa Nath Dutta was 94 and is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Well-known historian Vishwa Nath Datta, Professor Emeritus, Kurukshetra University, and former General President of the Indian History Congress, passed away at his residence on Monday.

He was 94 and is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Datta was a visiting professor to a number of universities including Moscow, Leningrad, and Berlin, and Resident Fellow of Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge. Born in 1926 into an illustrious family of Amritsar, he was the son of a leading businessman and renowned Urdu-Persian poet and Padma Shri awardee Brahm Nath Datta ‘Qasir.’

Author of several pioneering works on modern India, Dutta’s well-known works include Jallianwala Bagh, which was the first work on the massacre of 1919; Amritsar: Past and Present; Sati: A Historical, Social, and Philosophical Enquiry Into the Hindu Rite of Widow-Burning; Maulana Azad, Gandhi and Bhagat Singh; and a biography of the revolutionary, Madan Lal Dhingra.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to hold talks with farmers on December 1 as protests intensify
Dec 01, 2020 02:50 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 01, 2020 03:11 IST
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
Nov 30, 2020 21:39 IST
MPs want more checks on govt
Dec 01, 2020 03:22 IST

latest news

His iconic kitchen deftly balancestradition with modern innovation
Dec 01, 2020 03:19 IST
HTLS 2020: Resetting the coordinates for the journey to the future
Dec 01, 2020 03:23 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 01, 2020 03:11 IST
Did pollution kill Brit girl? Inquest to find out
Dec 01, 2020 03:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.