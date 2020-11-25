Prominent Islamic scholar Kalbe Sadiq dies at 83

Maulana Kalbe Sadiq had been under treatment at a Lucknow hospital since November 17. (HT PHOTO)

Prominent Islamic scholar, reformer, educationalist and vice-president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, 83, breathed his last on Tuesday night at a hospital in Lucknow. The well-known Shia cleric is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

Chief minister Adityanath expressed grief over the death of Sadiq, a Uttar Pradesh government statement said.

The maulana’s well-wishers said his death was a great loss to mankind. Some called him a messiah of the destitute while others termed him as an embodiment of ‘Ganga Jamuni’ tehzeeb (culture).

“My father, who was suffering from pneumonia, breathed his last at around 10 pm on Tuesday,” said Kalbe Sibtain, his son.

Kalbe Sadiq had been under treatment at the Era Medical College where he was admitted on November 17. Doctors said he was suffering from colorectal cancer with severe pneumonia and urinary tract infection.

Nawab Jafar Mir Abdullah, a descendant of the royal family of Awadh, said, “Kalbe Sadiq was the most secular person of Lucknow.”

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, general secretary of All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB), said: “We haven’t seen any personality like him. Indeed he was a harbinger of change and he changed the life of many by facilitating their education through his trust. He would be missed a lot.”

He also said that Sadiq was the first to organise a Shia-Sunni namaz in the history of Lucknow.

S Mohammed Haider, mutwalli of Sibtainabad Imambara, called him a disciplinarian who would always adhere to timelines.

Sadiq was born in Lucknow and was known for his lectures, mostly during Muharram.

His father Kalbe Hussain was an Islamic scholar and orator and his brother Kalbe Abid was also an Islamic scholar. He was the uncle of Shia Scholar Kalbe Jawad. He received his early education from madrasa Sultan ul Madaris. He then moved to Aligarh Muslim University where he obtained a bachelor of arts degree. He later went on to pursue his master’s degree in Arabic literature from the same University. He then secured a doctoral degree from Lucknow University.