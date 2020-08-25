Prominent trader in Bihar’s Lakhisarai shot dead by bike-borne attackers

Police suspect the killers followed the trader from his home before shooting him. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

Unidentified armed criminals shot dead a noted trader in Lakhisarai, about 150 km south of Patna early Tuesday morning, police said.

The murder of the trader named Gautam Sao at 7 am sparked panic in the area. Six months ago he had survived a bid on his life.

Police said that after killing the trader who was in his mid-40s, the assailants hurled a couple of crude bombs while fleeing. At least two people were reportedly injured in the explosions.

Sao, who was a resident of Purani Bazar, was murdered when he along with a land broker were on their way on a two-wheeler to inspect his land. As soon as they reached near Jhaluna locality, the attackers on two motorcycles intercepted them and pumped bullets into Sao.

Allegations have surfaced that Sao had submitted a written complaint to the district police expressing threat to his life but no action was taken.

Police are scanning all CCTV footage to nab the accused at the earliest. In the footage from the CCTV camera near the site of the shooting, the bike-borne attackers are seen leaving the area casually.

“About 5-6 rounds were fired by the assailants. We are collecting evidence and will investigate the matter thoroughly before coming to any conclusion,” said the SDPO Ranjan Kumar.

The SDPO said the assailants probably tailed Sao from his residence and as soon as he slowed down, they fired at him.

When police reached the spot to take the body of Sao for autopsy, a large number of locals gathered there and blocked the main road for several hours by placing the body on it. The blockade was lifted only after the superintendent of police reached the spot and promised to arrest the accused at the earliest.