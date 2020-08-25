Sections
Home / India News / Prominent trader in Bihar’s Lakhisarai shot dead by bike-borne attackers

Prominent trader in Bihar’s Lakhisarai shot dead by bike-borne attackers

The attackers hurled crude bombs to terrorise locals before fleeing from the crime scene.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:16 IST

By Avinash Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

Police suspect the killers followed the trader from his home before shooting him. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

Unidentified armed criminals shot dead a noted trader in Lakhisarai, about 150 km south of Patna early Tuesday morning, police said.

The murder of the trader named Gautam Sao at 7 am sparked panic in the area. Six months ago he had survived a bid on his life.

Police said that after killing the trader who was in his mid-40s, the assailants hurled a couple of crude bombs while fleeing. At least two people were reportedly injured in the explosions.

Sao, who was a resident of Purani Bazar, was murdered when he along with a land broker were on their way on a two-wheeler to inspect his land. As soon as they reached near Jhaluna locality, the attackers on two motorcycles intercepted them and pumped bullets into Sao.



Allegations have surfaced that Sao had submitted a written complaint to the district police expressing threat to his life but no action was taken.

Police are scanning all CCTV footage to nab the accused at the earliest. In the footage from the CCTV camera near the site of the shooting, the bike-borne attackers are seen leaving the area casually.

“About 5-6 rounds were fired by the assailants. We are collecting evidence and will investigate the matter thoroughly before coming to any conclusion,” said the SDPO Ranjan Kumar.

The SDPO said the assailants probably tailed Sao from his residence and as soon as he slowed down, they fired at him.

When police reached the spot to take the body of Sao for autopsy, a large number of locals gathered there and blocked the main road for several hours by placing the body on it. The blockade was lifted only after the superintendent of police reached the spot and promised to arrest the accused at the earliest.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SAI accepts David John’s resignation as HI’s High Performance Director
Aug 25, 2020 16:40 IST
Jennifer Lopez is launching her makeup and skincare brand, JLo Beauty
Aug 25, 2020 16:38 IST
Punjab cabinet okays Rs 1.5 crore per annum as recurring grant for 11 more constituent colleges
Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST
SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2020: Commission issues important notice for applicants
Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.