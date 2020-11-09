Promote ‘local for Diwali’ to give new life to economy, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to people to be “vocal for local’ and promote “local for Diwali” and buy products made by artisans.

The Prime Minister’s pitch came during an address after announcing developmental projects worth Rs 614 crore to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi via video conference. He inaugurated 16 schemes worth about Rs 220 crore and laid the foundation of 14 projects worth over Rs 394 core.

Buying things made by artisans and craftsmen would brighten their Diwali and give the entire economy a new life, he said.

“At present, the mantra of ‘local for Diwali’ along with ‘vocal for local’ reverberates everywhere. I urge the people of Banaras and countrymen to promote local for Diwali. Tell people that the products made by artisans are good. It will strengthen local identity and will illuminate Diwali of craftsmen and artisans who make these products. Celebrate Diwali with local, be vocal for local. You will see, it will bring a new life to the entire economy,” Modi said.

It would lead to branding of the products made by artisans and would bring very good results in the long term, he added.

Highlighting the developmental works that took place in Varanasi during the last six years, PM Modi said the blessings of Lord Kashi Vishwanath were behind all the developmental works, which were underway in Varanasi and those that had already been completed.

“… it is the blessing of Baba Kashi Vishwanath that whenever some projects are inaugurated in Kashi, the foundation of several others are laid,” he said.

“Today, 16 schemes worth about Rs 220 crore were inaugurated and foundation of 14 projects worth about Rs 400 crore have been laid,” Modi said.

He praised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath and his team for completion of the projects on time.

From cleaning the Ganga to health services, from road and infrastructure to tourism and from electricity to sports, Varanasi was developing well in every sector, he said.

He mentioned that Khidkiya Ghat was being beautified at an estimated cost of about Rs 35 lakh. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) operated boats will ply on the Ganga from the ghat and the move will reduce pollution in the river, he added.

He said Varanasi was becoming a model of inland water way connectivity. The country’s first multi-modal terminal has already been set up in Varanasi.

“Gradually, the picture of the ghats is changing. Along with the cleanliness and beautification of the Ganga ghats, Sarnath is also glowing in a new form,” the PM said.

He also inaugurated the light and sound show in Sarnath where Lord Buddha had given his first sermon on dharma.

The PM also underlined Varanasi’s improved connectivity with the rest of the country.

“Six years ago, only 12 flights used to operate from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport (in Varanasi), now 48 flights run daily, which is four times more,” he said.

Enhancing connectivity to Kashi had always been a priority for his government, he said.

He mentioned facilities like International Rice Research Institute’s South Asian Regional Centre, Milk Processing Plant, and perishable cargo centre set up in Varanasi in the last six years. He said the farmers were benefiting a lot from such facilities.

For the last six years, unprecedented work had also been done on health infrastructure in the city, he said.

“Today not only in UP, but in a way, it is becoming a hub of health facilities for the entire Purvanchal region,” he said.