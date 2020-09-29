Sections
Home / India News / Protest against farm laws continues in Amritsar, Punjab

Protest against farm laws continues in Amritsar, Punjab

Protests by farmers against the new laws have been ongoing since the past few days in Punjab.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 15:58 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Amritsar Punjab

Protestors raise slogans as they arrive to join farmers in their ongoing 'Rail Roko' at Devi Dass Pura village, Punjab. (PTI)

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee wore black clothes as their ‘rail roko’ protest on railway tracks in Devidaspura village of Amritsar against Farm Laws entered the sixth day on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Committee Office Secretary, Gurbachan Singh said, “Today our protest has entered into the sixth day and we have worn black clothes to express our anger against the Modi government and corporates.”

“We request everyone to boycott all the products by big corporates as this government only provided benefit to these,” Singh added.

The three laws are - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

