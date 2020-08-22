Protesters demand reopening of gyms in Delhi; 6 detained

Sections
Updated: Aug 22, 2020 13:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Around six protesters were detained on Saturday while they were protesting outside lieutenant governor Anil Baijal’s office, demanding reopening of gymnasiums across the national capital. The detained protesters include members of Delhi Gym Association, its president, Bhupendra Sharma, vice-president Chirag Sethi, and general secretary Sunil Lohchab.

Sethi said, “A handful of people were protesting at lieutenant governor’s office at around 11 am. But we were all detained and are currently being booked by the police.”

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday allowed weekly bazaars to open but left gyms out of the purview of its order.

Hotels, weekly markets, and gymnasiums were closed in Delhi on March 25 as part of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Hotels and weekly markets have been allowed to reopen.



“There are approximately 5,500 gyms in Delhi employing around 100,000 people whose livelihood has been compromised. Fitness trainers, executive staff, helpers, cleaners, equipment vendors, facilitators, and housekeeping staff are majorly affected by this decision,” said Sethi.

In a memorandum addressed to Baijal, the association has pointed out that “the neighbouring states have allowed gyms to open but have not observed or recorded any spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.” The association has asked Baijal to consider reopening health and fitness centres before the industry reaches “a point of no return”.

