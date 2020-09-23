Sections
Home / India News / ‘Proud of you’: Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for successfully test firing anti tank missile

DRDO sucesfully tested its Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) at the Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 15:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ATGM being test fired (Image courtesy: twitter.com/rajnathsingh)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully test firing its Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM).

“Congratulations to @DRDO_India for successfully conducting test firing of Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar. India is proud of team DRDO which is assiduously working towards reducing import dependency in the near future,” Singh tweeted.

 

Earlier, DRDO announced it had successfully test fired the missile at the Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar on Tuesday. The agency further said in these tests, the missiles--fired from MBT Arjun Tank--successfully defeated a target at three kilometre.



 

On various features of the missile, DRDO said ATGM employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Rear Armour (ERA) protected vehicles. “The missile has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from a gun of MBT Arjun,” the agency further explained.

ATGM has been developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune, and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun.

Also on Tuesday, DRDO had carried out a successful flight test of ABHYAS High Speed Expandable Aerial Target (HEAT) vehicles from a test range in Balasore, Odisha.

