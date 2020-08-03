‘Proud to have such a brother’: Priyanka’s emotional message for Rahul on Raksha Bandhan

Sections
Taking to Twitter, Priyanka posted a picture with Rahul Gandhi and said she is proud to have a brother like him.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 12:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka also extrended Raksha Bandhan greetings to countrymen. (@priyankagandhi/Twitter)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted an emotional message on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday and said she has learnt “love, patience and patience” from her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka posted a picture with Rahul and said she is proud to have a brother like him.

“I have learned love, truth and patience from my brother while living together in every happiness and sorrow. I am proud to have such a brother. Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen for the holy festival #Rakshabandhan. #RakshaBandhan,” she tweeted.

Earlier in the day, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi extended Rakhi greetings on Twitter and posted a picture of him hugging his sister Priyanka.

“Wishing every one a happy #RakshaBandhan,” Gandhi had tweeted.



 Also read: PM Modi, Lata Mangeshkar share Raksha Bandhan greetings

Leaders and politicians from across the country have been extending greetings on the auspicious, joyous festival of Raksha Bandhan today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the wishes and blessings from country’s ‘Nari Shakti’ on the occasion have humbled him and infused him with strength.

The prime minister thanked legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for her Rakhi wishes and said her “emotional message” is inspiring and provided him with energy.

“Today, I want you to promise us that you will take the country to greater heights,” she said in her message which included glimpses of her interactions with PM Modi on various occasions,” Mangeshkar said in her message to PM Modi.

