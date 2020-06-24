Sections
‘Proud to see Indian Army’s contingent participate’: Rajnath attends Victory Day Parade in Moscow

The Victory Day parade, which was originally supposed to take place on May 9, was postponed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 14:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in Moscow. (@rajnathsingh/Twitter)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

“Attending the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow today to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory of the Soviet People in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945,” Singh tweeted, adding that he feels proud on the participation of Indian Army’s Tri-Service contingent in the parade.

 

The Victory Day parade, which was originally supposed to take place on May 9, was postponed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



“Impressive turnout of the Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow is indeed an extremely proud and happy moment for me,” Singh tweeted. The Indian contingent is participating in the parade along with the armed forces personnel from at least 11 countries, including China.

 Also read: Diplomatic border talks today to spell out steps to India-China disengagement

The defence minister is in Russia on a three-day visit and arrived in Moscow on Tuesday on the invitation of the Russian Ministry of Defence to attend the Parade.

 

On Tuesday, Singh tweeted about his visit to Moscow and described it as the “first foreign visit from India of an official delegation during the COVID pandemic”.

“This is a sign of our special friendship. Despite all the difficulties of the pandemic, our bilateral relations are keeping good contacts at the various levels,” Singh had tweeted.

The defence minister said that India looks forward to welcoming the Russian President at the invitation of PM Modi later this year.

On Tuesday, Singh held talks with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and said the discussions were “very positive and productive”.

“I have been assured that ongoing contracts will be maintained and not just maintained, in a number of cases will be taken forward in a shorter time,” he stated.

