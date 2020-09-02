PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game

PUBG was banned by the Indian government along with 117 other Chinese apps (Lite.PUBG Photo)

The Centre on Wednesday banned 118 more Chinese mobile apps as they were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence of India”. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG, was one of them.

In 2019, discussion around the controversial game resulted in several states expressing their concern about the side effects of the game. It was called ‘addictive’, ‘harmful’, and ‘distracting’.

Here are a few controversies surrounding PUBG:

• PUBG was banned temporarily in Rajkot and Ahmedabad as it was a distraction from studies for the children.

• Punjab-based lawyer HC Arora, in January 2020, filed a PIL seeking a ban on the app. He compared the app to drugs and described it as ‘addictive’. “Children are losing interest in studies have become addicted to the game. The parents of such children are helpless. In case they insist the children to stop playing it, they become aggressive,” the PIL had argued.

• In the same month, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association sought a ban on the app due to poor board examination results.

• A fitness trainer in Jammu and Kashmir was reported to have started hitting himself while playing the game. He had to be admitted to a hospital after the self destructive act.

• Schools in Bengaluru warned parents about the ill-effects of playing the game for hours at a stretch after cases of addiction were reported to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences.