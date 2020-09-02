Sections
Home / India News / PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game

PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game

PUBG was called ‘addictive’, ‘harmful’, and ‘distracting’. It was banned by the Indian government along with 117 other apps on Wedensday.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 22:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PUBG was banned by the Indian government along with 117 other Chinese apps (Lite.PUBG Photo)

The Centre on Wednesday banned 118 more Chinese mobile apps as they were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence of India”. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG, was one of them.

In 2019, discussion around the controversial game resulted in several states expressing their concern about the side effects of the game. It was called ‘addictive’, ‘harmful’, and ‘distracting’.

Here are a few controversies surrounding PUBG:

• PUBG was banned temporarily in Rajkot and Ahmedabad as it was a distraction from studies for the children.

• Punjab-based lawyer HC Arora, in January 2020, filed a PIL seeking a ban on the app. He compared the app to drugs and described it as ‘addictive’. “Children are losing interest in studies have become addicted to the game. The parents of such children are helpless. In case they insist the children to stop playing it, they become aggressive,” the PIL had argued.



• In the same month, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association sought a ban on the app due to poor board examination results.

• A fitness trainer in Jammu and Kashmir was reported to have started hitting himself while playing the game. He had to be admitted to a hospital after the self destructive act.

• Schools in Bengaluru warned parents about the ill-effects of playing the game for hours at a stretch after cases of addiction were reported to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Sep 02, 2020 21:01 IST
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
Sep 02, 2020 22:52 IST
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
Sep 02, 2020 21:35 IST
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
Sep 02, 2020 22:05 IST

latest news

PCTE students shine in university exams
Sep 02, 2020 23:07 IST
318 Ludhiana cops infected in the line of duty till date
Sep 02, 2020 23:07 IST
Ghaziabad: Body of cab driver who went missing two days ago recovered from Masuri area
Sep 02, 2020 23:05 IST
Ludhiana sees 16 more deaths, 196 fresh cases
Sep 02, 2020 23:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.