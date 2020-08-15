Sections
Home / India News / Public sentiment demanded that CBI probe Sushant case: Fadnavis

Public sentiment demanded that CBI probe Sushant case: Fadnavis

Governments of Maharashtra and Bihar have locked horns over the jurisdiction to investigate the Rajput case.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 23:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Pune

Devendra Fadnavis at inauguration of Covid care centre for journalists at Maharshi Karve Womens hostel at Khanduji baba chowk in Pune. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT Photo)

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said it was a “public sentiment” that the probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death be conducted by the CBI even though he believes in capability of the Maharashtra Police.

Governments of Maharashtra and Bihar have locked horns over the jurisdiction to investigate the Rajput case.

The Bihar government had recommended a CBI probe, days after Patna police registered an FIR against the late actor’s Mumbai-based girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty on the charge of abetment of suicide.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 this year.



“I have worked with the Maharashtra Police for the last five years, so I know their capabilities. However, sometimes, police function under political pressure which should not happen,” the former chief minister told reporters when asked whether he believes in the Maharashtra police.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a COVID care centre for journalists.

Fadnavis said the supreme court will pass an appropriate order in the matter so that no comparison is made between the Maharashtra and the Bihar Police in the case.

“I have been saying since the first day that Maharashtra police are the best,” he added.

“The kind of situation arose in (Sushant case)...a public sentiment got created that this case should go to the CBI. That is why it has gone to the supreme court,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

10% of Pune’s population tested for Covid-19; 72,576 positive
Aug 15, 2020 23:05 IST
Public sentiment demanded that CBI probe Sushant case: Fadnavis
Aug 15, 2020 23:05 IST
TISS to file an affidavit reaffirming no discrepancies in scoring pattern
Aug 15, 2020 23:03 IST
25-year-old booked for rape
Aug 15, 2020 23:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.