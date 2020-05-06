Sections
Home / India News / Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari

Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari

Opening of transport and highways will go a long way in instilling confidence among the public, said the minister, adding that public transport may open soon with some guidelines.

Updated: May 06, 2020 17:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The minister was addressing the members of Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India through video conferencing. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

Public transport, which has been shut since the first lockdown announcement on March 24, may soon be in operation, roadways minister Nitin Gadkari assured transporters on Wednesday.

Opening of transport and highways will go a long way in instilling confidence among the public, said the minister, adding that public transport may open soon with some guidelines.

He, however, cautioned towards maintaining social distance and adopting all safety measures like hand wash, sanitising, face masks, etc while operating buses and cars.

The minister was addressing the members of Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India through video conferencing.



The nationwide lockdown, necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, is in place till May 17. No railway, flight services are allowed in this period.

However, the railways did run over 100 Shramik Special trains to ferry stranded migrants.

Gadkari expressed confidence that the country and its industry will together win both the battles – the one with coronavirus, and the one with economic slowdown.

Members of the confederation made suggestions for improving the condition of public transport which include extending interest payment exemptions, restarting public transport, extending age life limit, deferring state taxes, extending MSME benefits, extending insurance policy validity, etc.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
May 06, 2020 17:09 IST
In Karnataka’s Rs 1600-cr lockdown relief, Rs 5,000 for barbers, taxi drivers
May 06, 2020 17:37 IST
Riaz Naikoo aka Bin Qasim, Kashmir’s Hizbul chief, shot dead in overnight op
May 06, 2020 17:48 IST
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
May 06, 2020 16:23 IST

latest news

Will take a call after considering all aspects: Bengal govt reply to MHA
May 06, 2020 18:01 IST
Stranded pets, desperate owners split up by coronavirus travel curbs
May 06, 2020 18:02 IST
Members of Islamic State-Haqqani network arrested over Kabul attacks
May 06, 2020 18:00 IST
Aarogya Setu reaches feature phones, here’s how to get it
May 06, 2020 18:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.