Public transport, private offices to reopen in Goa from May 4

The restart of public transport will bring a huge relief to industries, private offices as well as government servants who were forced to either travel by their own vehicles or government operated buses, whose services were limited.

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:32 IST

By Gerard de Souza | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times Panaji

Goa is a green zone and there has not been any fresh cases since April 3. (HT photo)

The Goa government will restart public transport including buses, taxis and auto rickshaws but only with 50% capacity and with a limit that they operate between 7am and 7pm, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced.

Addressing a press conference to elaborate on the fresh guidelines that will be effective up to March 20, the chief minister said that most services and economic activity will be allowed to resume within the state including shops selling non essential items and liquor stores but will have to close by 6pm so that everyone can be home by 7pm.

“Only essential workers like medical workers and other essential services like shops selling essentials and milk will be allowed to be open after 7pm,” Sawant said.

“Goa is a green zone and there has not been any fresh cases since April 3 and the last patient was discharged on April 17. It is important that Goa remains a green zone which is why we have to continue with some restrictions,” Sawant said.



Restaurants, street eateries, beach shacks and drinking in public places as well as public gathering, malls, gymnasia, community halls, religious services continue to remain prohibited as part of the national guidelines.

Municipal markets are set to open in a limited way, as it is expected that normalcy will take some more time to resume.

Liquor traders have however said they expect a 70% dip in sales given that tourists, who are a large chunk of consumers in the state will not be around.

“Because of the absence of tourists, liquor stores, when they re-open, are expected to witness a 70 per cent drop in sales,” Dattaprasad Naik the president of the All Goa liquor traders association, said.

