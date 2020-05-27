Sections
Publicise imp information via print media, WhatsApp during lockdown: HC suggests to authorities

Updated: May 27, 2020 12:58 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya, Hindustan Times Mumbai

A two-member division bench at Aurangabad of the Bombay high court along with the use of WhatsApp also suggested that details of helpline numbers for Aurangabad city be widely published in English and Marathi newspapers. (Reuters file photo)

A two-member division bench at Aurangabad of the Bombay high court (HC) has suggested the use of social messaging applications such as WhatsApp to disseminate information among consumers about availing of home delivery services for groceries and other essential commodities in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak-hit containment zones within the limits of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) a bid to rein in the pandemic.

The court also suggested that the details of helpline numbers for Aurangabad city be widely published in English and Marathi print publications once a week to assist the needy citizens.

The division bench, comprising Justices Prasamna Varale and Shrikant Kulkarni, made the observation on May 19 via video-conference while hearing the plea filed by an Aurangabad-based businessman, Muzaffaruddin Khan.

Advocate Muhammad Aseem, who represented petitioner Khan, told the court that the authorities had announced the lockdown restrictions in containment zones between May 15 and 20, causing immense inconvenience to both the consumers and shopkeepers. The petition sought the court to give directions to the AMC authorities and allow shops in containment zones to open for a limited period daily instead of total lockdown.



Tuesday was the next date of the hearing of the case, when the civic authorities filed an affidavit through its counsel SG Chapalgaonkar. The affidavit stated that the shops located in containment zones would be allowed to open between 7 am and 2 pm daily. It also assured that shopkeepers would be given additional time to manage and clean their shops.

The affidavit stated that a 24-hour call centre and a helpline have been launched after lockdown restrictions were imposed to take care of the people’s daily needs living in containment zones.

The court also suggested that the civic authorities should urge shopkeepers and traders to pack goods in one, two and five kilogram (kg) packets for the convenience of home delivery to the consumers living in containment zones.

Petitioner Khan expressed his satisfaction after the court addressed his grievances.

