Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Puducherry CM pays homage to farmers who died protesting new farm laws

Puducherry CM pays homage to farmers who died protesting new farm laws

Addressing media after paying homage to the portraits of the deceased here, he said the Centre should roll back the three ‘black Acts’ and accede to the demands of agitating farmers that there should be unconditional scrapping of the legislation.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 17:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Puducherry

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday paid homage to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitations in Delhi and other parts of the country (V Narayanasamy on Twitter)

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday paid homage to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitations in Delhi and other parts of the country against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre recently.

Addressing media after paying homage to the portraits of the deceased here, he said the Centre should roll back the three ‘black Acts’ and accede to the demands of agitating farmers that there should be unconditional scrapping of the legislation.

Narayanasamy noted that more than 30 farmers have died during the ongoing protests.

Slogans condemning the legislation were raised by all those present, including Congress workers, at the venue against the farm laws.

Meanwhile, criticising the Chief Minister for tearing up the copies of the Farm Reforms Acts at the fast organised by the Congress here recently, The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader A Anbalagan said Narayanasamy was known for playing double game.

“It is Narayanasamy and Congress who welcomed the GST, the DBT and other schemes of the Centre and later he opposed these central measures,” Anbalagan said adding people could not be hoodwinked by such ‘doublespeak’.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 is ‘out of control’ in UK, says British health secretary Hancock
by Prasun Sonwalkar
‘Kanjurmarg Metro car shed not an ego issue for me’: Thackeray
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘Never seen a roadshow like this, people of Bengal want change’: Amit Shah
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

No elections in AIFF’s AGM, FIFA tells it to fulfil obligations
by Press Trust of India
First flight from Noida airport likely by Dec 2023 or Jan 2024: NIAL CEO
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Assam’s silent revolution to revive volleyball
by Utpal Parashar
Germany mulls banning flights from UK over new Covid-19 strain fears
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.