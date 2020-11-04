Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Puducherry joins govt’s borrowing plan for GST

Puducherry joins govt’s borrowing plan for GST

Puducherry is the latest addition in the list of 21 states and two Union territories (UTs) to accept the Centre’s proposal to borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore on behalf of states.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 06:36 IST

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Seven states—Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal—are yet to accept the Centre’s proposal as they want full compensation of Rs 2.35 lakh crore, two government officials said requesting anonymity. (File photo for representation)

Puducherry is the latest addition in the list of 21 states and two Union territories (UTs) to accept the Centre’s proposal to borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore on behalf of states, which is part of the estimated Rs 2.35 lakh crore shortfall in Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation cess, as the Union finance ministry on Monday announced the release a second tranche of Rs 6,000 crore to states and UTs.

Seven states—Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal—are yet to accept the Centre’s proposal as they want full compensation of Rs 2.35 lakh crore, two government officials said requesting anonymity. The seven dissenting states are

“The ministry of finance, Government of India, under its ‘Special Window to States for meeting the GST Compensation Cess shortfall,’ will be releasing an amount of Rs 6,000 crore as second tranche to 16 States and 3 Union Territories today,” the government stated in an official statement.

The previous tranche was released on October 23.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Presidential Election 2020: Trump wins Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas while Biden takes Illinois, Rhode Island
Nov 04, 2020 07:44 IST
We are looking really good, tweets Trump, Biden says, ‘Stay in line’
Nov 04, 2020 07:30 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 04, 2020 02:05 IST
IS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Vienna as Austria mourns
Nov 04, 2020 04:30 IST

latest news

Mizoram hands over body of Assam resident, national highway blockade continues
Nov 04, 2020 07:42 IST
IPL 2020: Five uncapped Indians who took the league stage by storm
Nov 04, 2020 07:22 IST
LIVE: Mexico reports 5,250 new Covid-19 cases and 493 more related deaths
Nov 04, 2020 07:09 IST
Happy birthday Tabu: Here’s why she blames Ajay Devgn for her single status
Nov 04, 2020 07:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.