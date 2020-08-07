Sections
Home / India News / Puducherry, Karnataka CMs express shock over Kozhikode plane crash

Puducherry, Karnataka CMs express shock over Kozhikode plane crash

In his Twitter handle, the Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said, “It is shocking that the Air India Express flight skidded on the runway and was severely damaged while landing in Kozhikode killing two people, including the pilot.”

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:13 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Puducherry/Bengaluru

The plane coming from Dubai to Kozhikode with 191 people on board veered off the runway and broke into two after falling into a 50-foot deep valley. (ANI Twitter)

Chief Ministers of Puducherry and Karnataka have expressed shock over the Air India Express plane skidding on the runway in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Friday killing 19 persons.

In his Twitter handle, the Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said, “It is shocking that the Air India Express flight skidded on the runway and was severely damaged while landing in Kozhikode killing two people, including the pilot.” He said he was praying for the speedy recovery of the injured in the mishap.

“I offer my prayers to the dead in the air-crash,” he added.

In Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also expressed shock over the accident.



In his message, he said, “Shocked to hear about Air India Express plane skidding off the runway at Kozhikode airport.

My thoughts are with the passengers, crew and their loved ones.” The plane coming from Dubai to Kozhikode with 191 people on board veered off the runway and broke into two after falling into a 50-foot deep valley.

