Pulwama case accused seeks bail to give NEET exam

The

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 17:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the attack that brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war. (AP file photo)

One of the accused in the Pulwama terror attack case, Waiz-Ul-Islam, has filed an application for bail to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

“His bail has been listed for September 3. We are opposing this application,” National Investigation Agency counsel Vipin Kalra was quoted as saying by ANI.

The next hearing in the case to take place on September 15.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a charge sheet on August 25 in the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack case in which it named 19 people who it said carried out the bombing at Pakistan’s behest. The 13,500-page charge sheet was filed before a special NIA court in Jammu.



Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar, his brothers Abdul Rauf Asghar and Ammar Alvi, and nephew Umar Farooq are among those named in the charge sheet by the agency. Farooq was the son of IC-814 hijacking accused Ibrahim Athar who was in India to execute the Pulwama conspiracy and was killed in March 2019 in an encounter by security forces.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the attack that brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

