ASI of Pune Police’s special branch dies due to Covid-19

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Pune Police’s special branch died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a private hospital at Hadapsar on Monday night.

The ASI (56) was diabetic and is the third Pune Police personnel to have died of the viral infection since the outbreak.

His family members are under quarantine after he tested Covid-19 positive about two weeks ago.

Earlier, an ASI (57) from Faraskhana police station and a traffic constable (43) had succumbed to Covid-19 on May 4 and May 21, respectively.