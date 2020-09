By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral, Pune

Pune, India - July 4, 2020: Health workers during a door to door screening for coronavirus in a slum near Dandekar bridge in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The number of Covid-19 cases in Pune Municipal Corporation limits increased by 1,880 to touch 1,09,838 on Tuesday, while 35 deaths took the toll to 2,584, an official said.

A total of 2,022 people were discharged during the day, he added.