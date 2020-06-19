Sections
Home / India News / Pune: Couple commits suicide after killing minor children

Pune: Couple commits suicide after killing minor children

Pune: A couple and their two children were found dead at their flat in Pune’s Sukhsagar Nagar neighbourhood under Bharti Vidyapeeth police station on Friday morning, police...

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:01 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Pune: A couple and their two children were found dead at their flat in Pune’s Sukhsagar Nagar neighbourhood under Bharti Vidyapeeth police station on Friday morning, police said.

A suicide note has been found from the flat that said nobody should be “blamed for their death”.

The suicide victims – husband (33), wife (32) and their two children, aged six and three years, respectively – lived in an apartment at Ahirmant Society in Sukhsagar Nagar.

The husband ran a business of printing identity cards for school and college students.



Shirish Sardeshpande, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Pune, who visited the spot, said preliminary reports suggest that the family died by suicide, as they were facing a financial crisis because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced lockdown restrictions.

“The husband was out of business for a while due to lockdown restrictions, which deepened their financial crisis. We are probing further reasons for the deaths,” he added.

A team from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station broke open the flat’s door on Friday morning, when none of the family members didn’t come out of their apartment even once the previous day.

