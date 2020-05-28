Sections
Pune focuses on senior citizens in view of 56% deaths due to Covid-19

Instructions have been given to healthcare workers to monitor health parameters of senior citizens in the containment zones spread across the city.

Updated: May 28, 2020 19:38 IST

By Abhay Khairnar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Pune

The city is identifying the senior citizens through door to door survey and police records among other methods. (Hindustan Times/Representative use)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to pay greater attention to senior citizens in Covid-19 containment zones since the highest number of coronavirus fatalities in the city are among them.

As of May 27, a total of 273 people have died due to Covid-19 in Pune, with people above the age of 60 accounting for 153 of those deaths. As per PMC data, senior citizens account for almost 56 percent of the total deaths in the city due to the contagion.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Fatalities are highest among people above the age of 60 and in many cases there have been late admissions, as a result of which they are critical at the time of admission itself. The PMC has now decided to concentrate on this group to bring down the death ratio of senior citizens.”

He said instructions have been given to the medical staff to focus on the check-up of senior citizens in the containment zones. This would include a basic check-up, temperature, blood sugar levels, blood pressure and other illnesses. Specialists from Indian Medical Association will assist in the check-up for chest pain and diabetes, he said.



This would include a swab test for those with primary symptoms of Covid-19.

PMC health officer Ramchandra Hankare said, “We are concentrating on the containment zones mainly. As the senior citizens are turning critical after becoming positive, we have decided to keep focus on them and do their check-up in the containment zones.”

Pune city has a total of 65 containment clusters which are located in high density areas. A number of slums in the city have turned into containment zones, with the most critical ones located in Bhavani Peth and Kasba-Vishrambaug wards.

A civic officer said the PMC is gathering data on senior citizens from various sources such as senior citizens’ organisations, senior citizens’ cell with Pune police and through door-to-door surveys. The civic body is also planning to bring restrictions on the movement of senior citizens in the containment and other zones in the city.

