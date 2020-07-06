Sections
Home / India News / Pune: Police on lookout for man who killed estranged wife in Dehuroad

Pune: Police on lookout for man who killed estranged wife in Dehuroad

Pune: A teenager has lodged a complaint against his stepfather for the murder of his mother on Sunday morning.The murder victim has been identified as Abeda Shaikh (32) and the...

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:29 IST

By Shalaka Shinde,

Pune: A teenager has lodged a complaint against his stepfather for the murder of his mother on Sunday morning.

The murder victim has been identified as Abeda Shaikh (32) and the accused as Karimsha Ahmed Shaikh, residents of Sainagar in Pune’s Maval area.

The police are on the lookout for a car, which Shaikh allegedly used to flee from the murder spot.

Ayan Shaikh (14) is the eyewitness to his mother’s murder at around 8 am. The incident occurred on a road outside the victim’s house.



She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she recorded her dying statement accusing Shaikh of her murder, said Manish Kalyankar, a senior police inspector, Dehuroad police station

“The couple had a quarrel about eight days ago after Shaikh lost his job as a driver. The murder victim used to work at a private company, but Shaikh suspected her of having an affair. They were living separately in the same neighbourhood since the spat,” said Kalyankar.

The murder victim was a native of Aurangabad district, while Shaikh has a wife and children from an earlier marriage, who live at Shrirampur in Ahmednagar district.

“Two teams of Dehuroad police station and also the crime branch personnel are investigating the case. A manhunt has been launched to nab Shaikh,” Kalyankar added.

A case has been registered at Dehuroad police station under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Shaikh on the basis of his stepson Ayan’s complaint.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Deadline of Aug 15 for Covid-19 vaccine unrealistic, says Indian Academy of Sciences
Jul 06, 2020 15:30 IST
Pune: Police on lookout for man who killed estranged wife in Dehuroad
Jul 06, 2020 15:29 IST
Taiwan says Dalai Lama welcome to visit, a trip that would infuriate China
Jul 06, 2020 15:30 IST
LAC stand off: India, China agree to expeditiously complete disengagement of troops, says MEA
Jul 06, 2020 15:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.