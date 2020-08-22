Sections
Pune police put in place code of conduct for Ganpati festival

The guidelines have been issued for mandals as well as citizens in view of Covid-19.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 15:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

As part of the code of conduct, the police have banned any procession, while mandals have been barred from making temples. (PTI)

The Pune police have put in place a code of conduct for the Ganpati festival beginning Saturday. The guidelines have been issued for mandals as well as citizens in view of Covid-19.

As part of the code of conduct, the police have banned any procession, while mandals have been barred from making temples.

“This year a code of conduct has come into place. There will be no procession or in-person darshan. To ensure that nobody violates the rules, we will deploy everyone available....There won’t be any outside assistance from the state,” said joint commissioner of police Ravindra Shisve.

The police have also urged the citizens of Pune to follow the home immersion norms, as against the public immersion in artificial ponds and Mula-Mutha rivers. Pune has around 4,75,000 Ganapati idols on an average, according to the police.



The 10-day festival, which commences on Saturday, will end on August 31. As a practice, on the last day, which attracts big crowds, the city administration builds special immersion ponds on popular spots. However, this year, the service will not be provided, according to the Pune mayor.

For the immersion day, 7,700 police officials will be on the streets, according to joint commissioner Shisve.

