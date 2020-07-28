Sections
Home / India News / Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condemns attempt to convert Pakistan gurdwara into mosque

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condemns attempt to convert Pakistan gurdwara into mosque

Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan is a historical shrine built at the spot where Bhai Taru Singh was injured fatally in 1745.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 09:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Through a tweet, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh urged External affairs minister S Jaishankar to convey Punjab’s concerns in strongest terms to Pakistan to safeguard all Sikh places of reverence. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT file photo)

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condemned attempts to convert a historic gurdwara into a mosque in Pakistan’s Lahore and called upon the Centre to communicate the state’s concerns to the neighbouring country.

“Strongly condemn attempts being made to convert holy Gurdwara Sri Shahidi Asthan in Lahore, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh Ji, into mosque. Urge @DrSJaishankar to convey Punjab’s concerns in strongest terms to Pakistan to safeguard all Sikh places of reverence,” Singh tweeted.

India has already lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the issue.



“A strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan high commission today on the reported incident whereby Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singhji at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore, Pakistan, has been claimed as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj and attempts are being made to convert it to a mosque,” Anurag Srivastava, said the external affairs ministry’s spokesperson, said on Monday.

“The gurdwara is a place of reverence and considered sacred by the Sikh community. This incident has been viewed with grave concern in India. There have been calls for justice for the minority Sikh community in Pakistan,” Srivastava said.

He added that India had expressed its concerns in the strongest terms on this incident and called upon Pakistan to investigate the matter and take immediate remedial measures.

Pakistan was also asked to look after the safety, security and well-being of its minorities, including the protection of their religious rights and cultural heritage.

This was the latest in a string of protests made by India over the treatment of Pakistan’s minorities, especially Hindus and Sikhs.

