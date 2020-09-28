Punjab CM Amarinder Singh holds sit-in protest against farm bills at Bhagat Singh’s village

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh held a sit-in protest against the farm laws at Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. He also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh on the latter’s birth anniversary and said we were indebted to his “supreme sacrifice”. Khatkar Kalan is the ancestral village of the freedom fighter.

The three farm bills - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - have been passed by Parliament and received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday.

Captain Amarinder Singh said that most farmers in Punjab were marginal and they will be severely impacted by these legislations.

“I along with my colleagues from @INCPunjab held a protest against Centre’s Anti-Farmer Laws at Khatkar Kalan in SBS Nagar. Most of our farmers are small & marginal who will be severely impacted by these legislations. We stand by Punjab’s farmers & will do everything to oppose it,” Singh tweeted.

In Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country, protests against the three bills have been going on for the past few weeks. In New Delhi, Congress’s youth wing members on Monday set a tractor on fire at Rajpath in protests against the law.

“Our country thrives on the blood and sweat of our farmers. From fighting the British to feeding the entire nation, our farmers are the nation’s backbone. On [freedom fighter] #BhagatSingh’s birth anniversary Youth Congress set ablaze a tractor in protest against the govt’s anti-farmer bills,” the Youth Congress said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, according to a Congress leader, former party president Rahul Gandhi is likely to lead a protest in Punjab this week. He is also expected to address a rally.

“After Punjab, he may join the protesting farmers in Haryana. But we are not sure if the BJP government in Haryana will allow him to enter the state,” said the leader quoted above.