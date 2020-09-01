Sections
Home / India News / Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders probe into attack on Suresh Raina’s relatives

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders probe into attack on Suresh Raina’s relatives

Raina, in a series of tweets, had sought the help of Punjab police in catching the culprits and also tagged the chief minister in one of them.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 19:05 IST

By Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (C) arrives to speak to media in Tarn Taran. (AFP)

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday a special investigation team of the state police will probe the attack on India cricketer Suresh Raina’s relatives in Pathankot, in which his uncle and cousin were killed.

Raina, in a series of tweets, had sought the help of Punjab police in catching the culprits and also tagged the chief minister in one of them.

“Condole the brutal attack on kin of @ImRaina in Pathankot. Have ordered SIT probe into the case and have asked @DGPPunjabPolice to identify & arrest the culprits at the earliest. Beta, my DC & SSP have met the family and we will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice,” Singh tweeted.

Also read | ‘What happened to my family was beyond horrible’: Suresh Raina seeks help



Raina, who recently pulled out of IPL 2020 and returned home from the UAE citing ‘personal reasons’, has said that what happened to his family was beyond horrible.



“My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries… Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support,” Raina tweeted.

“Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them,” Raina posted.

Police have said three to four members of the notorious Kale Kachhewala gang attacked Ashok Kumar and his family members at their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot late on August 19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances
Sep 01, 2020 18:54 IST
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Sep 01, 2020 15:07 IST
GST collection fell 1% in August 2020 over the previous month
Sep 01, 2020 19:01 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders probe into attack on Suresh Raina’s relatives
Sep 01, 2020 19:05 IST

latest news

Your dream smartphone is here! With 6 AI Portrait Cameras and the sleekest design, OPPO F17 Pro is an absolute stunner
Sep 01, 2020 19:19 IST
Masaba Gupta shares her secret fitness tip
Sep 01, 2020 19:18 IST
Athiya Shetty has lovey-dovey exchange with KL Rahul on Instagram
Sep 01, 2020 19:15 IST
For strategic reasons, India must deepen defence ties with the US
Sep 01, 2020 19:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.